11 years of 26/11: Leaders pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 12:40 PM IST

Eleven years ago, on the evening of Thursday, November 26, 2008, terror struck Mumbai, the financial capital of India. 

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.  

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder were attacked, inflicting huge damage to public and private properties. 

After an attack that lasted 60 hours, nine of the 10 terrorists were gunned down in the combined security operations and one was caught alive. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to the lives lost during the attacks.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives, at the 26/11 police memorial site 

Other leaders took Twitter to pay their tribute. Take a look...

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.