11 years of 26/11: Leaders pay tributes to Mumbai terror attack victims

Eleven years ago, on the evening of Thursday, November 26, 2008, terror struck Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder were attacked, inflicting huge damage to public and private properties.

After an attack that lasted 60 hours, nine of the 10 terrorists were gunned down in the combined security operations and one was caught alive.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to the lives lost during the attacks.

On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we remember everyone who lost their lives and mourn with their families. A grateful nation salutes the security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat all forms of terrorism. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament: I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Ak9J18XBxe — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offered floral tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives, at the 26/11 police memorial site

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, today pic.twitter.com/6czKcGvcy5 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2019

Other leaders took Twitter to pay their tribute. Take a look...

My heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. I salute the courage of all security forces who fought fearlessly against the terrorists that day. We also salute the fortitude of the victims’ families as they have been an inspiration for us. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2019

26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack - Not Forgotten, Never to be Forgiven pic.twitter.com/mggKIhq22H — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 26, 2019

Eleven years have gone by since #2611attack. We respectfully remember the martyrs and pay tributes to them. The spirit, courage and sense of duty valiant citizens displayed on that day shall inspire us forever. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 26, 2019

Tributes to the innocent citizens & Railway staff who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack and a big salute to the exemplary courage shown by all ‘Mumbaikars’ and the security forces in protecting our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/OMCHuDsN5H — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2019

A horrific day!! #MumbaiTerrorAttack is scar not only on minds of all #Mumbaikars but all innocent,peace loving people.Remembering the innocent lives lost,praying&hoping for a peaceful,terror free world.#Homage to the https://t.co/5QglHgSL0O fellow #Mumbaikar dread to remember — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 26, 2019

Today, on the anniversary of the cowardly #MumbaiTerrorAttack lets pledge to safeguard our nation from all such external and internal forces. Let us also spare a moment to remember our martyrs and their families for the sacrifices they have made to ensure our safety and freedom. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 26, 2019

The despicable #MumbaiTerrorAttack was an act of war against the nation which saw the sacrifice of our brave security personnel and innocent citizens. My heartfelt tributes to all those who lost their lives in this incident. Let us all stand united in the fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/n4Y9aTD5sn — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2019

On the 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, I pay my homage to the braves who gave their life to defend Mumbai. I offer my deepest condolences to the innocents who lost their lives. Let’s us never forget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/FK67QpZnWw — Prithviraj Chavan (@prithvrj) November 25, 2019

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.