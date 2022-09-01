Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

11 students, headmaster held in Jharkhand's Dumka for tying teachers to tree, beating them over poor marks

The First information report (FIR) has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students, the police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

11 students, headmaster held in Jharkhand's Dumka for tying teachers to tree, beating them over poor marks
ANI photo via Twitter

A group of school students in Jharkhand's Dumka district tied their teachers to a tree and allegedly beat them up for giving them low scores which resulted in the students failing their exams. 

The First information report (FIR) has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students, the police said. "Teacher Suman Kumar and clerk Soneram Chaure complained that they were beaten up and tied to a tree on the instructions of the headmaster. An FIR has been registered against the headmaster and 11 students," said Nityanand Bhokta, Gopikandar PS in charge, Dumka. 

READ | Madhya Pradesh shocker: Mutilated body of eunuch found in Indore, police arrest accused

When Dumka education officers arrived at the scene after the incident was reported, students complained that their teachers had given them very few marks in practicals and that they had not been given an explanation.

"We received info on the incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn't receive an adequate response from their teachers," said Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer, Gopikandar, Dumka.

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala's death part of series of revenge killings between Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs: SIT

In a response to the incident, Kumar Suman a teacher said students called them under the guise of holding a meeting and complained that their results were spoiled.

"Students called us on the pretext of holding a meeting and said their results were spoiled. It happened because their practical marks were not included in the results. That was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard," Suman said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.