Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off 400 routes in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, watch video

New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details

Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...

Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...

What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'

Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future

NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection

In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p

From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts

From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched

Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits

Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet

HomeIndia

INDIA

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

"Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per CMO statement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 01:03 PM IST

11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief

TRENDING NOW

At least eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station, officials said.

According to official, "Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers.

"Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per CMO statement.

He has directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed for the proper medical treatment of the injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunkers, mansions, hidden tunnels, it costs Rs…
Inside Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg’s Island of Secrets: Hawaiian fortress with bunker
Delhi weather Update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging in several areas
Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason: 'Bechare ke paas wo...'
Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Think AI is taking every job? Microsoft study says these 40 professions are safe
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
Tamil actor Madhan Bob passes away after battling cancer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched our hearts
From Gully Boy to Fukrey: 5 iconic Bollywood on-screen friendships that touched
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet
Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
Leading ladies of Bollywood with blockbuster projects lined-up
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see pics
Manushi Chhillar’s dreamy floral saree is monsoon look you’ll want to copy, see 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE