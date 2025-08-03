NavIC: India's own eye in the sky, know why it's our future
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides cut off 400 routes in Kullu, Chamba, Mandi, watch video
New Vande Bharat Express train to run on this route soon: Check list of stations, timings, other details
Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike, claims IDF, he was...
Meet man, son of engineer who topped NEET PG 2024 with AIR 1, got admission in..., he is from...
What is the new FastTag annual pass? To be launched on..; Check price, activation, steps to apply, other details
Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reveals his wife Udita Goswami has complaint from him: 'I think I'm intoxicated...'
Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
INDIA
"Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per CMO statement.
At least eleven people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a canal in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident occurred under the limits of Itia Thok Police Station, officials said.
According to official, "Eleven people died after their vehicle fell into a canal under Itia Thok Police Station limits in Gonda. The vehicle had 15 passengers onboard and they were going to Prithvinath Temple to offer prayers.
"Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath taken cognisance of the accident in Gonda and expressed condolences to the bereaved families, as per CMO statement.
He has directed the officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief operations. He has also directed for the proper medical treatment of the injured.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)