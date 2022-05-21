11 flights, including that of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, diverted after Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall

File Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight was among 11 flights that were diverted to Agra due to bad weather in Delhi on Friday, sources said.

According to sources, the defence minister was heading back to Delhi after attending a function at Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Vadodara where he addressed a public gathering.

"At least 11 flights including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's flight scheduled to land in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Agra due to the unfavourable weather conditions, " sources said.

READ | IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states over next 2 days, relief from heatwave conditions

On Twitter, the Delhi Airport authorities also advised the air passengers to get in touch with the airlines for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Meanwhile, rains in parts of Delhi on Friday brought in much-needed relief from the scorching heat as the drizzle and the breeze resulted in a dip in temperature.

READ | Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea everyday starting May 23

IMD has said that a cyclonic circulation prevailing over Punjab and Haryana will lead to irregular thundershowers today (May 21) as well. A fresh western disturbance will also bring with it rain and thunderstorms in northwest India from Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is all set to drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday. IMD also said on Friday that Delhi shows no signs of heatwave conditions for a week.

"Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.