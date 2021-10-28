11 crore people overdue for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shows government data

Government data has revealed that around 11 crore people are overdue to take their second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine despite crossing the waiting time gap between both doses. As per the vaccine data, over 3.92 crore beneficiaries are more than six weeks overdue for their second dose.

While around 1.57 crores are up to four to six weeks late, more than 1.50 crores are up to two to four weeks overdue for their second dose of the Covaxin or Covishield vaccine. Also, over 3.38 crore people are up to two weeks overdue to becoming fully vaccinated.

The Union Health Ministry has written to several states and Union Territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who are yet to take their second dose.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a meeting with the health ministers and representatives of all states and Union territories to discuss the issue. Official sources revealed that the state representatives have been asked to focus on those who are overdue for their second dose.

Data reveals that of the beneficiaries who are yet to take their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine despite the expiry of the prescribed interval, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Bihar together account for around 49% of such beneficiaries.

As per the Health Ministry protocol, the waiting time between the execution of the first and second dose of the Covishied vaccine is 12 weeks, while it is four weeks for Covaxin. Both doses are needed for adequate protection against severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalisation.