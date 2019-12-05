11 Airports in Jammu & Kashmir, 2 in Ladakh up for bidding in 4th round of UDAN

In an infrastructure boost to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, the government has invited bids for 11 airports in the Jammu and Kashmir and two airports in Ladakh region under the fourth round of regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) announced the commencement of the bidding process under UDAN 4.0 on December 3 with a focus on the Northeastern Region, Hilly States, J&K, Ladakh, and Islands.

Under Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik ( UDAN)-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the ministry has put on offer bids for 11 unserved airports in the Jammu and Kashmir and 2 underserved airports in Ladakh region, the government said in a statement.

The objective is to establish strong air connectivity and to boost the tourism sector, it said, adding that the ministry is also providing additional VGF of around 25% extra to the airline under UDAN 4.0.

Airports available for bidding in Jammu & Kashmir are – Akhnur, Chamb, Chushal, Fukche, Gurez, Jhangar, Miran Sahib, Panzgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur.

In Ladakh, the MoCA has invited bids for Kargil and Thoise.

Among the incentives offered to the airlines are Excise Duty at the rate of 2% on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), freedom to enter into code-sharing arrangements with domestic as well as international airlines, provision of minimum land, if required, free of cost and free from all encumbrances, security and fire services free of cost electricity, water and other utility services at substantially concessional rates for RCS Concession Airports among other provisions.

The government aims to operationalise 1000 routes and more than 100 airports in the next five years. This would be achieved by focusing on operationalising routes in priority areas, the government said.

"AAI would focus on developing the no-frills airport in the future and routes connecting such airports would be prioritised for the award of VGF. The market would be incentivised to develop short-haul routes only, providing connectivity to nearby airports," it added.