106 arrests and 18 FIRs later, Delhi Police set up additional helpline numbers for violence-hit areas

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa assured that quick action will be taken by the police if a distress call is received from citizens in the violence-hit areas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2020, 10:45 PM IST

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that around 106 people have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups.

The Delhi Police have also set up two additional helpline numbers, it was informed. These are 22829334 and 22829335. These two numbers, in addition to 112, will help people in the vicinity of northeast Delhi to report any untoward incidents.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa assured that quick action will be taken by the police if a distress call is received from citizens in the violence-hit areas.

"Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident took place today," The Delhi Police spokesperson said, adding, "Till now Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents in Northeast Delhi."

He said that the situation is under control today and that the public need not pay heed to rumours. "PCR calls are being monitored and officers are conducting flag marches in violence-affected areas to maintain law and order," Randhawa said.

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi a day earlier, the situation in the district was in control on the morning of February 26. Heavy deployment of security forces was witnessed in affected areas. Drones were also deployed in order to monitor the situation in these areas.

According to last received updates, at least 25 individuals, including a policeman and an IB official, were killed and over 200 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiraled its way into the national capital.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed that entry and exit gates at all metro stations have been opened.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday, after visiting the violence-hit areas in Maujpur in northeast Delhi, assured that the situation is well under control and that the law enforcement agencies are doing their jobs.

The region saw brutal violence since February 23. Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

