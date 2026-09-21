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105 cases of Ram Temple donation theft caught on CCTV: Probe report

The Supreme Court was informed that the SIT probing alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has identified 105 incidents through CCTV footage and is expected to file its charge sheet by September 25.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

105 cases of Ram Temple donation theft caught on CCTV: Probe report
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The Special Investigation Team probing alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has identified 105 incidents through CCTV footage, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, while presenting details from the SIT's status report, told the court that investigators had examined CCTV recordings, witness statements and other evidence to identify those allegedly involved.

SIT investigation nearing completion

The Solicitor General said the investigation is now close to completion and that the charge sheet is expected to be filed by September 25. After reviewing the SIT's status report, the Supreme Court directed the concerned magistrate to deal with the charge sheet in accordance with the law.

The court was also informed about the arrests made so far and the evidence collected during the investigation.

How the donation system works

According to the SIT report, receipts for valuables donated at the temple are generated through software, while the valuables are kept in a State Bank of India locker. The report also detailed how CCTV footage and other material were examined as part of the investigation into the alleged thefts.

The Supreme Court took the information submitted by the SIT on record.

Court refuses petitioners' request for SIT report

During the hearing, the petitioners sought a copy of the SIT report. The Supreme Court, however, declined to provide it at this stage. The bench headed by the Chief Justice said it did not want to take the matter out of the hands of the Sessions Judge. The court said it would pass an appropriate order if it found that further investigation was required.

Eight people named in FIR arrested

The FIR in the case names eight people — Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu — along with unidentified persons.

All the named accused have been arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

SIT formed to investigate donation theft

The three-member SIT is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant. It was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the request of the Ram Mandir Trust, before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter.

The panel submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23 and made several recommendations to strengthen the system.

Changes introduced in Ram Mandir Trust

The donation theft controversy also led to changes in the administration of the Ram Mandir Trust. Top officials Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were removed from their posts following the allegations.

A CEO-led administrative system has since been introduced, with retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra appointed as the trust's CEO. He has said that changes will be made to improve the temple's administrative and operational systems.

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