1,043 inmates, 302 jail staff test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra prisons

A total of 10,480 inmates have been released from jails across Maharashtra to reduce crowding inside jails in order to prevent spread.

As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the State Prison Department.

Six inmates have died of the virus while 818 inmates and 271 jail staff have recovered.

Till date 2,444 have been released on parole while rest are released on bail following recommendations of High Power Committee.

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state.

According to the health department, a total of 11,391 patients were discharged today.

The total positive cases include 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths while the active cases stand at 1,55,268.

Pune added 1,829 new cases to its coronavirus tally. 82 deaths were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, which is highest in a single day. The number of cases in Pune has climbed to 1,27,026 including 3,104.