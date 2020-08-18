1,043 inmates, 302 jail staff test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra prisons

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted sweating out with his new gym partner, video goes viral

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeIndia

India

1,043 inmates, 302 jail staff test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra prisons

A total of 10,480 inmates have been released from jails across Maharashtra to reduce crowding inside jails in order to prevent spread.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 07:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as 1,043 prisoners and 302 jail staff tested positive for COVID-19 in prisons across Maharashtra so far, according to the State Prison Department.

Six inmates have died of the virus while 818 inmates and 271 jail staff have recovered.

A total of 10,480 inmates have been released from jails across Maharashtra to reduce crowding inside jails in order to prevent spread.

Till date 2,444 have been released on parole while rest are released on bail following recommendations of High Power Committee.

As many as 8,493 new COVID-19 cases and 228 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 6,04,358 in the state.

According to the health department, a total of 11,391 patients were discharged today.

The total positive cases include 4,28,514 recovered patients and 20,265 deaths while the active cases stand at 1,55,268.

Pune added 1,829 new cases to its coronavirus tally. 82 deaths were reported in Pune in the last 24 hours, which is highest in a single day. The number of cases in Pune has climbed to 1,27,026 including 3,104. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy aka Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby; he hates interviews and doesn't own smartphone

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

Project K is officially titled Kalki 2898 AD; Prabhas' messiah gives Dune vibes in first look of dystopian sci-fi saga

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE