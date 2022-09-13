103rd amendment is fraud on Constitution, dividing country along caste lines: Petitioners to Supreme Court on EWS quota

Supreme Court - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments on whether the whether the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, which introduced a 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and admissions, violates the basic structure of the Constitution by allowing the state to make such special provisions.

Presenting arguments in court on Tuesday, acclaimed academician Professor Dr Mohan Gopal, on behalf of the petitioners said: “The 103rd amendment is a fraud on the Constitution. The ground-level reality is that it is dividing the country along caste lines.”

“It will change the identity of the Constitution in the minds of people as something which protects the privileged rather than the weak,” he added.