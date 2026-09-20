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10,000 jobs in every winning seat: Prashant Kishor’s big Bihar MLC poll promise

Ahead of Bihar's upcoming Legislative Council polls, Prashant Kishor has promised 10,000 jobs for educated unemployed youth in constituencies where Jan Suraaj candidates emerge victorious.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 08:03 PM IST

10,000 jobs in every winning seat: Prashant Kishor’s big Bihar MLC poll promise
Prashant Kishor promises 10,000 jobs in JSP seats after MLC elections. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Jan Suraaj Party founder and newly elected Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Sunday made a promise to the youth of Bihar to provide 10,000 jobs to the 'educated unemployed' in those constituencies where his party will register win in the upcoming MLC elections.

While addressing a press conference, Prashant Kishor declared that it will be his and every winning candidate of the Jan Suraaj Party to give employment to 10,000 youth in the victorious constituency.

What did Prashant Kishor promise on jobs?

''I assure you that the announcement I made for the educated unemployed in Bankipur, regarding 10,000 jobs, will be fulfilled in the constituencies where voters support Jan Suraaj candidates. The responsibility of providing jobs to at least 10,000 unemployed children from that constituency will be Jan Suraaj's, Prashant Kishor's, and our winning candidates,'' the JSP chief said.

He also talked about the teaching community and said that he will personally stand in support of their movement and legitimate demands. ''The time has come to announce candidates for the elections to the eight Legislative Council seats. The teaching community holds a strong expectation that 'Jan Suraaj' and I, Prashant Kishor, personally will stand in support of their movement and their legitimate demands,'' he added.

Legislative Council seats in focus

Eight Bihar Legislative Council seats are in focus, in which four Graduate constituencies and four Teachers' constituencies. Their terms are due to expire in November 2026. However, the exact voting dates for the MLC elections are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The four Graduate constituencies are:

Patna Graduate

Darbhanga Graduate

Kosi Graduate

Tirhut Graduate

The four Teachers' constituencies are:

Patna Teachers

Darbhanga Teachers

Saran Teachers

Tirhut Teachers

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