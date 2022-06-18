1,000 kg ganja seized from 2 trucks in Karimganj along Assam-Tripura border

Photo: Twitter/Assam CM Himanta Biswa

Police on Friday seized more than 1000 kg of ganja from two dumper trucks at the Churaibari area in Assam’s Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. According to the police, both the dumper trucks were coming from Tripura’s side.

Niranjan Das, I/C of the Churaibari police watch post said, "The police team had stopped two dumper trucks at the found Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border which were coming from Tripura."

"During checking, we a secret chamber inside one dumper truck. While we moved towards to check the second dumper truck the driver fled from the area. We recovered 763 packets of ganja from one truck. We recovered a total of 1003 kg of ganja from both vehicles," Das said.

AssamAgainstDrugs



In a massive catch, @karimganjpolice has recovered 1003 kgs Ganja welded inside the body of two dumpers coming from a neighbouring state.



One accused has been arrested during the operation.



Remarkable job @assampolice, Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/eSIimQzp53 June 17, 2022

Police also apprehended one truck driver identified as Liton Sarkar. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

READ | Agnipath scheme fake news ALERT: Beware of this YouTube video spreading false claim