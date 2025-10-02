Add DNA as a Preferred Source
100 years of RSS: Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on US President Trump's tariffs on India, says 'dependence must not..., swadeshi...'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat criticised the Tariff policy implemented by the United States during his Vijaydashmi Speech in Nagpur on Thursday. The RSS Chief also gave a clarion call for relying more on Swadeshi.`

ANI

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

100 years of RSS: Mohan Bhagwat issues BIG statement on US President Trump's tariffs on India, says 'dependence must not..., swadeshi...'
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat criticised the Tariff policy implemented by the United States during his Vijaydashmi Speech in Nagpur on Thursday. The RSS Chief also gave a clarion call for relying more on Swadeshi.

"The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," he said.

"The world is looking towards India to look for solutions to global concerns. The universe wants India to lead by example and show the world a way," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat also highlighted the unique diversity of India, saying that efforts are being made to turn diversity into difference.

"Whenever some foreign ideologies came to India, we considered them our own. We accept diversity in the world... In our country, efforts are being made to turn this diversity into difference... Everyone should ensure that our words do not insult or demean any faith or belief... When many people with diverse beliefs coexist in a society, there can be some noise and chaos from time to time. Despite that, one should ensure that rules and regulations as well as harmony is not violated. Taking law into own hands, coming out on the streets and resorting to violence and hooliganism is not right. Trying to incite a particular community and putting up a show of strength are all pre-planned conspiracies," he said

The RSS Chief also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. While delivering his annual Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was not only one of the foremost among those who fought for our freedom but also has a special place among those who envisioned a post-independence Bharat based on Bharat's Swa (selfhood)."

Bhagwat also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, highlighting his devotion, dedication, and service to the nation.
"Today is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji, an embodiment of simplicity, humility, integrity, and determination who sacrificed his life for the nation.", he said.

Bhagwat added, "They are exemplary icons of devotion, dedication and service to the nation for us. They teach us how a person can become human in the real sense and live life accordingly."

Bhagwat also praised the government's and armed forces' response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians. Commending their decisiveness and unity in the face of terrorism, Bhagwat added that the incident also revealed the country's true friends on the world stage.

He said "... Terrorists from across the border killed 26 Indians after asking their religion. The nation was mourning and angry about the terror attack. With complete preparations, our government and armed forces gave a befitting reply. The government's dedication, the armed forces' valour, and the unity in the society presented an ideal atmosphere in the country... The role played by various nations after this incident and our operation revealed our true friends. Within the country as well, there are unconstitutional elements who try to destabilise the country..."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marked the festival of Vijaya Dashami with a celebration in Nagpur, also commemorating the organisation's 100th anniversary. RSS members gathered to recite the Sangh Prarthana, accompanied by dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind attended the event as the chief guest. Many Indian and foreign dignitaries attended the centenary celebrations of the RSS. 

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

