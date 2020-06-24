'100% fulfilled all clinical trials': Patanjali on Coronil details conveyed to Centre

A senior official associated with yoga guru Ramdev, and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar claimed that all "standard parameters for Randomised Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trials" of Ayurvedic medicine Coronil were followed to a tee, and the information was conveyed to the AYUSH ministry.

The development comes after the Patanjali Ayurved Ltd was asked by the AYUSH ministry of government of India to take down advertisements encouraging the use of Coronil, which was launched on Tuesday, to treat coronavirus.

“This government encourages Ayurveda and works for its glory, the communication gap has been filled and the Ayush ministry has been given all the information regarding the 100% fulfillment of all the standard parameters of Randomized Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials (of Coronil),” Balakrishna tweeted.

यह सरकार आयुर्वेद को प्रोत्साहन व गौरव देने वाली है जो communication gap था वह दूर हो गया है व Randomised Placebo Controlled Clinical Trials के जितने भी Standard Parameters हैं उन सबको 100% fullfill किया है इसकी सारी जानकारी हमने आयुष मंत्रालय को दे दी है @moayush @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/0CAMPZ3xvR — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) June 23, 2020

The Centre on Tuesday said it has taken cognizance of the reports of an Ayurvedic medicine manufactured by Patanjali, which the company claims can cure COVID-19.

The medicine was launched by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev who claimed that 'Coronil and Swasari' can cure COVID-19.

This came on the day the number of coronavirus cases in India touched 4.4 lakh while the death toll crossed 14,000.

"The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines am regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak," the Ministry of AYUSH said.

Patanjali has been asked to provide details of the name and composition of the medicines and other related information.

"In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined," the ministry said.

While launching the drug, Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that the medicine is clinically controlled and based on research, evidence, and trial, following which it has been found that the medicine cures 69% of patients in three days and 100% of patients in 7 days.