100% capacity in cinema halls, night curfew lifted: Madhya Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 norms- Check rules here

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the country is at an all-time low, many states and union territories have decided to relax some of the COVID-19 guidelines in their areas. Madhya Pradesh has decided to follow a similar suit, relaxing some of the previously imposed restrictions.

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Wednesday, has decided to lift the COVID-19 lockdown curbs and night curfew across the state, keeping the decreasing the COVID-19 numbers in mind. The state has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the people to follow.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while talking making the announcement, said that the cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate with 100 percent capacity.

The chief minister said, “Now that COVID-19 is in control in Madhya Pradesh, with a total of 78 active cases, we have decided to remove all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic.” He also said that despite the relaxations, people should observe “COVID-19 appropriate behavior.”

The guidelines issued by the Madhya Pradesh government state that all the social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings will now be allowed to take place with full capacity in the state while wearing masks will be made mandatory.

No restrictions will be imposed in the celebrations of weddings, fairs, and organizing funerals in Madhya Pradesh. It is also stated that shop owners, hostel students above 18 years of age, teachers, and cinema hall staff need to be vaccinated with both the shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has stated that all the activities should be conducted with COVID-19 appropriate behavior, and everyone should wear masks and practice social distancing norms in public places. The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has now dwindled in single digits, with just four cases and one death recorded on Tuesday.