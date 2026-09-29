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10 Years Of Surgical Strike: What happened that day and how it changed India-Pakistan ties

10 years after the 2016 surgical strikes, here is what happened after the Uri terror attack, how India planned the cross-LoC operation and how it changed India-Pakistan ties.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

10 Years Of Surgical Strike: What happened that day and how it changed India-Pakistan ties
10 Years Of Surgical Strike: What happened that day and how it changed India-Pakistan ties (Representative image/Filephoto)
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India conducted a 'surgical strike' operation, a significant moment in India's military response to cross-border terrorism, following the Uri attack that killed 18 Indian Army soldiers.  As the moment clocked 10 years, Lieutenant General Satish Dua recounted how the September 18, 2016 Uri terror attack led to India's decision to conduct a raid on terrorist camps across the LoC on the night of September 28-29, 2016. 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar gave the go-ahead to then Indian Army's 15 Corps commander Dua, after discussions about civilian casualties and the risks to Indian soldiers regarding the proposed raid. It took over 10 days for  Army commanders and Special Forces teams to plan and rehearse the operation in secrecy, selecting targets, routes and contingencies, according to Dua's book India's Braehearts, reported by India Today. 

On the night of September 28-29, 2016, Indian Special Forces crossed the LoC and struck multiple alleged terrorist targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, before returning safely to India. The Indian Army subsequently informed Pakistan's DGMO about the operation, saying it was carried out in response to the Uri attack and that India did not seek further escalation. 

What led to the surgical strike?

Four terrorists breached an Army base during a battalion changeover, when soldiers from two units were present on September 18 in Uri. The terrorists opened fire on troops, while an LPG cylinder explosion in the cookhouse triggered a fire that spread to nearby tents. Eighteen soldiers were killed, while others were wounded and evacuated. Then 15 Corps commander Lt Gen Satish Dua oversaw the sanitisation operation and described the incident as the darkest day of his military career.

Parrikar visited the site, where the fires were still burning, and security forces were searching for any remaining terrorists. Dua said the immediate focus was on casualties, evacuation and security. Parrikar’s visit prompted him to think about a stronger response to repeated cross-LoC attacks.   Dua, who was overseeing military operations in Kashmir, briefed Parrikar and senior Army commanders before proposing a plan to cross the LoC and target terrorist camps at Badami Bagh Cantonment. Dua told Parrikar that the Army would decide the targets and timing, while seeking his approval for the operation, as cited in Dua's book. 

The operation began in the early hours of September 29, 2016, with commandos crossing difficult terrain and striking multiple targets, including a petrol and diesel dump that caused a major explosion. The teams withdrew after completing their objectives and returned to the Indian side within about 30 minutes, with Dua stating that no Indian soldier was injured. 

India subsequently informed Pakistan through the DGMO hotline that the strikes had targeted terrorist camps across the LoC and said it did not want further escalation.

What changed after that surgical strike

The2016 surgical strikes marked a significant shift in India-Pakistan relations and a publicly stated approach to cross-border terrorism. A shift from India's defensive measures along the LoC to deliberate military action against terrorist launch pads. The immediate aftermath also saw continued military tensions, with the government reporting hundreds of ceasefire violations along the LoC/International Border and saying Indian forces had carried out retaliatory action where necessary. 

The approach was later reflected in the 2019 Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama attack, making the 2016 operation an important turning point in India's stated counter-terrorism strategy. At the diplomatic level, India's 2016–17 annual report said cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations had undermined efforts to normalise relations with Pakistan; it also noted that several South Asian countries supported postponing the 2016 SAARC summit in Islamabad.

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