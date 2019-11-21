10 year old dies of snakebite in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi requests CM for compensation

Sherin was taken to a hospital over an hour after the incident occurred, students of the government vocational higher secondary school alleged.

A 10-year-old girl in Kerela died on Wednesday after she was bitten by a snake inside her class in Wayanad district. The girl, identified as Shahla Sherin, was a student in the fifth standard.

Her parents took her to four different hospitals where no anti-venom was administered. She was then referred to the Kozhikode Medical College but on the way, she started vomiting and died, officials said.

According to reports, she informed the teacher after the two injury marks appeared on her foot.

After a preliminary probe, the teacher was suspended for alleged lapse, Education minister C Raveedranath said.

On Thursday, Waynad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the girl's death, requesting compensation for family of the deceased.

Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi writes a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a 10-year-old student of class 5, who died allegedly after snakebite in school in Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district y'day,requesting compensation for family of the deceased.(File pics) pic.twitter.com/5xb8SSA1uE — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

A case has been registered and the police is probing the matter.