West Bengal: 10 dead, several injured after van carrying them gets electrocuted in Cooch Behar

On late Sunday night, a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, killing at least 10 people and leaving 19 injured.

The passengers were rushed to the hospital, where 16 were referred for treatment to Jalpaiguri hospital.

"They were transferred to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending physician referred 16 people to Jalpaiguri District Hospital for further treatment. They have minor injuries but require a thorough examination," police said.

"10 people were declared dead by the attending medical officer," the police added.

"A pick-up van carrying Kanwariyas on its way to Jalpesh was electrocuted today around 12 a.m. at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj Police Station. According to preliminary investigation, it could be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) installed in the back of the vehicle "Amit Varma, Additional Superintendent of Police in Mathabhanga, confirmed the incident.

He asserted that all of the passengers were from the Sitalkuchi Police Station area and that their families had been notified of the tragic incident.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)