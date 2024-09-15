10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched today: Check route, top speed and other features

To boost India's railway network, Indian Railways will launch ten new Vande Bharat Express trains today (September 15, 2024). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off these new trains on Sunday.

Among the highly anticipated trains is the Hubli-Pune Vande Bharat Express, which aims to significantly cut travel time between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Moreover, the Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will also be launched today, bringing Maharashtra's total count of Vande Bharat trains to eight.

To further boost India’s railway network, other trains will also be launched which include Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi-Godda Vande Bharat Express, Durg-VisakhapatnamVande Bharat Express.

Moreover, the new Vande Bharat Express trains will be equipped with upgraded safety systems, faster acceleration, and premium passenger amenities, including ergonomic reclining seats, mobile charging sockets, and KAVACH, a train collision avoidance system. The Vande Bharat trains generally run at 130 km/h on rail networks.

