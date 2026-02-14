10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives

A 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, has become youngest organ donor in Kerala, donating multiple organs on the consent of her parents. After a major accident, she was declared brain-dead at the hospital.

A 10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, has become youngest organ donor in Kerala, donating multiple organs on the consent of her parents. After a major accident, she was declared brain-dead at the hospital.

Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, gave their consent to donate her organs, including the infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated.

Multiple organs donated

The liver was translated into a six-month-old baby undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapura. He becomes the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant.

The kidneys were allocated to another child

The heart valve will be transplanted at Sree Chitra Institute in Thiruvananthapuram

Two eyeballs will remain at Amrita Hospital, transplanted to patients in need.

What happened to Alin?

Alin’s family got into a major accident at 2.30 pm on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla via M.C. Road.

A car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle near a junction. While the child suffered severe injuries, her mother and grandparents, who were with her, were also seriously hurt.

She was rushed to a hospital in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, later shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13.

Organ transportation efforts

The organs transportation from the hospital to various medical centres in Thiruvananthapuram was a coordinated effort of KNOS (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing), Home Department, Police and people making way for the ambulance. The ambulance reach Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi in just 3 hours and 15 minutes, which usually takes 5–6 hour journey from Ernakulam.