10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives

A 10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham Mallappally in Pathanamthitta, has become youngest organ donor in Kerala, donating multiple organs on the consent of her parents. After a major accident, she was declared brain-dead at the hospital.
Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, gave their consent to donate her organs, including the infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated.
Alin’s family got into a major accident at 2.30 pm on February 5 while travelling from Kottayam to Thiruvalla via M.C. Road.
A car coming from the opposite direction rammed into the vehicle near a junction. While the child suffered severe injuries, her mother and grandparents, who were with her, were also seriously hurt.
She was rushed to a hospital in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, later shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13.
The organs transportation from the hospital to various medical centres in Thiruvananthapuram was a coordinated effort of KNOS (Kerala Network for Organ Sharing), Home Department, Police and people making way for the ambulance. The ambulance reach Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi in just 3 hours and 15 minutes, which usually takes 5–6 hour journey from Ernakulam.