At least 10 militants were killed in a gunfight with soldiers of an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, Army officials said in a statement. A significant number of arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, according to the statement.

Details about the operation were posted by the Indian Army on the social media platform X.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, "Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14."

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered."

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).