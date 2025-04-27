As many as 10 people were killed after a van rammed into a bike and fell into an open well in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, i.e., April 27, reported Hindustan Times, citing the police.

As many as 10 people were killed after a van rammed into a bike and fell into an open well in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, i.e., April 27, reported Hindustan Times, citing the police. The accident occurred at Budha-Takarwat Phante at around 1:15 p.m. when a family of 12 members from Ratlam were on their way to the Antari Mata temple in Neemuch district after attending a wedding in Mandsaur.

Among the deceased are eight members of the family travelling in the van, bike rider Gobar Singh and Manohar Singh, a villager who tried to rescue people from the well, said the report.

Providing details on the incident, Mandsaur superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Anand said, "The Eco Van hit a bike rider and later fell into an open well. The villagers informed the police and also tried to rescue them. During rescue operation, a villager Monohar Singh died while bike rider Gobar Singh also succumbed to injuries".

Meanwhile, eight bodies have been recovered from the well and a search operation is underway to recover the rest two. The van has been extracted using JCB, SP Anand added.

Furthermore, four people including a three-year-old girl have sustained injuries in the accident and been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. A probe is underway into the matter.