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10 JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment at residence gatherings, ICC begins probe

At least 10 students at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU have accused a professor of sexual harassment, with the university's Internal Complaints Committee ICC investigating allegations

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 06, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

10 JNU students accuse professor of sexual harassment at residence gatherings, ICC begins probe
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    At least 10 students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have accused a professor of sexual harassment, with the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigating the allegations.

    The complaints, submitted around a month ago, allege that the professor invited students to gatherings at his on-campus residence, where he allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances. He has also been accused of making lewd remarks during classes.

    According to the complaints, several senior students came forward with similar allegations after an initial complaint was filed recently.

    ICC investigating, JNU admin silent

    The ICC is currently looking into the allegations. The JNU administration and the Vice-Chancellor’s Office have not yet issued a statement on the matter. Further details about the incident are awaited.

    Complaints allege inappropriate advances at residence, lewd remarks in class

    According to sources, the initial complaint was filed around a month ago, alleging that the professor called students to informal gatherings at his official residence inside the JNU campus. During these gatherings, he allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances towards students. Students have also alleged that the professor made lewd remarks during regular classes, creating an uncomfortable environment.

    After the first complaint was filed, several senior students came forward with similar experiences, taking the total number of complainants to at least 10, as per the complaints accessed. The nature of the allegations includes repeated inappropriate behaviour and sexually coloured remarks, which fall under sexual harassment as per UGC regulations.

    ICC probe underway

    The Internal Complaints Committee, which is mandated to investigate sexual harassment complaints on campus under the Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment Act, is currently examining the complaints.

    The committee is expected to record statements of the complainants and the accused professor as part of its inquiry process. The JNU administration has not issued an official statement so far. The Vice-Chancellor’s Office also remained silent when contacted for a response.

    The case comes at a time when universities across the country are under scrutiny for handling of sexual harassment complaints and implementation of ICC guidelines. Further details about the identity of the professor, the department concerned, and the status of the ICC inquiry are awaited

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