10 Indian cities with cleanest air, better AQI than Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

INDIA
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram, south-west Delhi, was 380 at 7:00 AM today — firmly in the 'very poor' range. Anand Vihar also recorded a similar level at 355.
As Delhi struggles with severe air pollution after Diwali, many cities across India continue to breathe clean and fresh air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has stayed in the 'very poor' category.
Other areas showed equally worrying figures: Ashok Vihar (355), Bawana (376), Dwarka Sector 8 (353), ITO (362), and Nehru Nagar (394). In Chandni Chowk, the AQI stood at 332, while Akshardham recorded 360 — all within the 'very poor' bracket.
A day after Diwali, Delhi’s overall AQI was 351 at 4:00 PM, showing no major improvement. Bawana was the worst affected, with an AQI of 424, falling into the 'severe' category. Other parts of the city also reported high pollution: Burari Crossing (388), Punjabi Bagh (399), Mundka (380), and Narela (363).
Meanwhile, some cities across India are recording much cleaner air. Shillong in Meghalaya tops the list with an AQI of just 17, followed by Yadgir (24), Tirumala (25), Madikeri (25), Davanagere (29), Karwar (30), Gangtok (34), and Raipur (40) — all in the 'good' air quality category.
While Delhi continues to grapple with pollution, these cities show that clean, breathable air is still possible across many parts of India.