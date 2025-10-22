10 Indian cities with cleanest air, better AQI than Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more

Who is Teji Kahlon? Punjabi singer shot in stomach, Godara gang claims responsibility of crime due to his involvement in...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares 3 worst core exercises, the last one might make your waist look bigger

Tata vs Ambani in Quick Commerce: Who will win, which companies are challenging them?

US President Donald Trump to visit Japan for three-day trip on..., set to meet PM Takaichi, Emperor Naruhito, what's on agenda?

Asia Cup trophy row: Ahead of November's ICC meeting, Mohsin Naqvi sends out stern message to BCCI, calls out 'petty politics aimed to...'

BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural glow during festivities

Soha Ali Khan Skincare Secret: Shares 2-minute homemade face pack for natural gl

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks

Ozak AI Hits $4M Milestone at $0.012—The Numbers That Prove This is 2025's Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity

Ozak AI Hits $4M at $0.012: The Most Explosive AI Crypto Opportunity of 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

10 Indian cities with cleanest air, better AQI than Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram, south-west Delhi, was 380 at 7:00 AM today — firmly in the 'very poor' range. Anand Vihar also recorded a similar level at 355.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

10 Indian cities with cleanest air, better AQI than Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Delhi struggles with severe air pollution after Diwali, many cities across India continue to breathe clean and fresh air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital has stayed in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in RK Puram, south-west Delhi, was 380 at 7:00 AM today — firmly in the 'very poor' range. Anand Vihar also recorded a similar level at 355.

Other areas showed equally worrying figures: Ashok Vihar (355), Bawana (376), Dwarka Sector 8 (353), ITO (362), and Nehru Nagar (394). In Chandni Chowk, the AQI stood at 332, while Akshardham recorded 360 — all within the 'very poor' bracket.

A day after Diwali, Delhi’s overall AQI was 351 at 4:00 PM, showing no major improvement. Bawana was the worst affected, with an AQI of 424, falling into the 'severe' category. Other parts of the city also reported high pollution: Burari Crossing (388), Punjabi Bagh (399), Mundka (380), and Narela (363).

Meanwhile, some cities across India are recording much cleaner air. Shillong in Meghalaya tops the list with an AQI of just 17, followed by Yadgir (24), Tirumala (25), Madikeri (25), Davanagere (29), Karwar (30), Gangtok (34), and Raipur (40) — all in the 'good' air quality category.

While Delhi continues to grapple with pollution, these cities show that clean, breathable air is still possible across many parts of India.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh your body naturally
Feeling sluggish after Diwali celebrations? Try THESE detox foods to refresh you
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update with improved security, wallet app live travel information and more, here's all you need to know
Good news for Android users: Google rolls out October update, check details here
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares viral video
Entrepreneur accuses Delhi airport customs officials of rude conduct, shares vir
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Meet man, son of tea seller, who had to walk 70 kms to attend school, cracked...
Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents
Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery ag
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE