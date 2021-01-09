10 children killed in massive fire at Newborn Care Unit in Maharashtra's Bhandara

10 children died after a massive fire broke out at a Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. The fire broke out at around 2 am in the wee hours of Saturday (January 9), Zee News reported. 17 children were present in the ward at the time of the incident, out of which seven were rescued.

All the infants were between a month and three months old, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.

A nurse on duty spotted smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital after which she immediately alerted management officials. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade department immediately reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

Also read Massive fire in Dzukou valley on Manipur-Nagaland border

Preliminary investigations suggest fire circuit caused the tragedy.