10 arrested in connection with violent Jamia protests, none of them students

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested ten people over their alleged involvement in violent protests in the area around the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Sunday, when students protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act clashed against the police. However, the police have confirmed that the arrested individuals are not students and have a criminal background.

The police had on Monday filed an FIR against 15 people in connection with the conflict, during the course of which agitators had allegedly set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony. At least six policemen, two fire brigade personnel, and several students had been injured in the clashes. The police said that they were naming individuals in the FIR, lodged at the New Friends Colony (NFC) and Jamia Nagar police stations after attempting to identify them via video footage. According to sources, the Crime Branch is to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Commissioner of Police South East, said that a mob of around 2,000 people, some of them being locals from Sarai Julema, had turned violent and targeted public transport buses. "This mob was violent. Around six policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are yet to ascertain the identities," Biswal had said.

On the police's decision to enter Jamia Millia Islamia premises, Biswal said that the university campus is not unified and it is located on both sides of the road and when the police were trying to control the protesters many of them entered the university and started pelting stones at police. This forced the police force to enter the campus and check those places.

However, a statement issued by the Jamia Milia University said that students were not involved in the burning of buses. "It is done by some outsiders who want to disrupt the peace in the university and the locality around it," the university said.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition against police action on students of Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh during anti-Citizenship Act protests on Sunday. The apex court agreed to hear the petition to look into the high-handed police action against students and send retired judges to the two universities to probe what went down.

The situation in and around the JMI university remained tense even after the university on Monday decided to postpone exams and declare winter vacations till the first week of next year. Several students have claimed to news agencies that they do not feel safe inside the campus after the 'traumatic' incidents on Monday, when the police entered the varsity campus allegedly without permission and resorted to using force on the students who had, a day earlier, organised a protest march against the recently passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Citizenship Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. Several critics have claimed that the act actively discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the central government.