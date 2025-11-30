FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
North Indian cities struggle with poor air quality, while Southern and Western cities breathe easy, reason is...

Delhi-NCR's air quality sees slight relief, AQI drops to 269, remains in 'poor' category; Check area-wise pollution levels

Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Thanksgiving celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; Varanasi star pens gratitude note

Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle

Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

Gautam Adani to build five star hotel with 240 rooms at THIS airport, to invest Rs...

BIG move by Faf du Plessis: Former RCB captain skips IPL 2026 to play in THIS league

Trump cites immigration laws to justify migration ban amid appeals to allow asylum, says, 'it authorises US President to suspend entry of...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

INDIA

1 killed, 2 injured as speeding Mercedes hits 3 in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

The driver of the alleged Mercedes car, identified as Shivam (29 years), resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has been apprehended, police said.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 10:02 AM IST

One person was killed after a speeding car rammed into three people in the Vasant Kunj area near Ambience Mall on Saturday night, police said.

Police said that upon arrival, a Mercedes G63 was found in an accidental condition, and three injured persons aged 23, 35, and 23 years--all employees of a Restaurant in Ambience Mall--were found lying injured at the spot.

All three injured were promptly shifted to the hospital. During medical examination, Rohit, aged 23 years, a resident of Chamoli, Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while two are currently under treatment.

The driver of the alleged Mercedes car, identified as Shivam (29 years), resident of Karol Bagh, New Delhi, has been apprehended, police said.

According to police, at the time of the incident, he was driving the vehicle along with his wife and elder brother. As per preliminary enquiry, the vehicle lost balance due to a diversion, resulting in the car hitting a pole where the three victims were standing at an auto stand.

The alleged was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding. The offending car belongs to Abhishek, a friend of alleged Shivam, police said.

(This is a developing story)

