1.27 crore Hindu voters missing from UP rolls? Yogi takes fresh swipe at Opposition

In a fresh political row over voter lists, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing after the SIR exercise.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently claimed that nearly 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Speaking at AajTak Panchayat, the UP CM rejected the Opposition's allegations about the SIR process, accusing them of spreading propaganda. Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi claimed that the number of Muslims voters in UP's SIR process has increased by 1.65 percent, whereas the names of around 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing.

''They only want to vitiate the atmosphere with their propaganda campaign. This is not the reality. Why does Akhilesh Yadav not demand that SIR be rolled back? It's because the number of Muslim voters in UP rolls has increased by 1.65 per cent. Whereas the names of approximately 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing,'' the UP CM said.

UP government approaches Election Commission

Yogi Adityanath also said that the UP government had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI), urging them to include the eligible voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls.

''We have both the panchayat election voter list and the voter list after the SIR. We have raised the question of how the names of people who are on the panchayat list disappeared from the Election Commission's list. The names of approximately 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing,'' Yogi Adityanath said.

''Approximately 46 lakh deceased voters should be removed, but the names of eligible voters should also be included in the list. The names of foreign infiltrators should be removed,'' he added.

Over 2 crore names deleted from UP voter rolls

According to a report citing data from the ECI, more than 2.04 crore names have been deleted from the electoral rolls. The report also stated that more than 84 lakh new voters were added, and the state's final electorate stood at 13,39,84,792.