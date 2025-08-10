0... 00.. 0000: The following are the house numbers of the 3 lakh voters on the Bihar SIR Roll list! Here's the SHOCKING report

According to a study of Bihar's draft voter list compiled following the disputed special rigorous revision by the Election Commission of India, up to 2,92,048 electors have home numbers beginning with '0', '00', or '000'.

Bihar: Four months before the Bihar state elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has started a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral roll. And guess what? Huge controversy stirs up as soon as the process begins. And guess what? Once the procedure starts, there is a great deal of controversy. Approximately three lakh voters in the state have house numbers that start with "0," "00," or "000." This is based on a report published by The News Minute. According to a representative of the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer's office, or CEO office, an error caused the occurrence, according to the article.

Bihar Assembly Election: Error Slips?

It was acknowledged by a Bihar chief electoral office (CEO) official that these "errors" get up on the records. Voters occasionally omit their house number. However, these (enrollment) applications are still available on the ECI website. Because of this, the home number's default value is displayed as "0." "We will attempt to make it right," Ashok Priyadarshi, deputy chief election officer, stated.

Fate In Question: 65 Lakh Voters

The Election Commission (EC) released the first draft electoral records for Bihar on Friday, following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) effort in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly elections. Furthermore, this would start the "claims and objections" process, which would be open until September 1 and enable voters to protest about names that have been mistakenly removed in order to get the appropriate authorities to take action. It is anticipated that almost 65 lakh voters will be taken off from the list.

On Top Of List: Patna And Magadh

According to the News Minute article, Newslaundry has veified the draft voter list. The names of almost 7 crore voters from 87,898 polling places across 235 state assembly seats are included in the draft list. The research states that, with house number 0, the Patna and Magadh regions have the most voters. Aurangabad constituency has the most voters with house number 0 among assembly constituencies (6,637). Maner (4,602), Phulwadi (5,905), Farbisganj (4,155), Danapur (4,603), Gopalganj (3,957), and Patna Sahib (3,806) come next.

An article further claims that 230 voters from a village in the Jamui district of Bihar resides in the same home, according to the draft voter list. The paper that was submitted to the commission states that all 230 residents of Amin village in Chaudiha panchayat stays in house number three of ward number three. Nevertheless, the villagers claim that rather than performing a house-to-house survey, the BLOs are completing their own forms.

The purpose of the SIR is to "ensure that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll." The announcement states that claims and objections must be addressed before the updated electoral roll can be made public.