Red Fort Explosion LIVE Updates: 8 dead after blast in parked car, probe underway

Red Fort Explosion LIVE Updates: The explosion took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station.
Red Fort Blast LIVE Updates: A major blast took place in a parked car at Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday. Several people were injured after an explosion. Three to four vehicles that were near the car also caught fire and sustained damage. A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, Delhi Fire Department. The explosion took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Police are on the scene, and the cause of the blast is yet to be determined.
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire tenders, ambulances, and senior police officials at the spot after a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
Multiple casualties… pic.twitter.com/GaWKizw7MN
A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.
#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025