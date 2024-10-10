Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his "friend, mentor and guide".

Ratan Naval Tata has died at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 86 years. He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity. Ratan Tata was one of the world's most influential industrialists yet he never appeared on any list of billionaires. He controlled over 30 companies that operated in over 100 countries across six continents yet lived an unpretentious life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader, compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.

