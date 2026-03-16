Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates

Rajya Sabha Election 2026 Live News: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards.

Rajya Sabha Poll Live Update: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards. The term of 37 members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strictly directed the voters to only use the integrated violet sketch pens provided by the Returning Officer to mark their preferences on ballot papers. Any other pen may lead to rejection of the ballot.

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