Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates

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INDIA
Rajya Sabha Election 2026 Live News: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards.
Rajya Sabha Poll Live Update: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards. The term of 37 members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strictly directed the voters to only use the integrated violet sketch pens provided by the Returning Officer to mark their preferences on ballot papers. Any other pen may lead to rejection of the ballot.
Stay tuned for live updates at DNA India.com
Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's president Nitin Nabin, JD(U) candidate Ramnath Thakur, NDA-backed Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha are expected to secure their positions in the Rajya Sabha, BJP's Shivesh Kumar and RJD's AD Singh.
Odisha: BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, Former Union minister Dilip Ray, BJP leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota.
Haryana: BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia. Congress' Karamvir Singh Baudh and Independent Candidaye Satish Nandal.
The term of 37 members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. 26 candidates have already secured victory unopposed. Voting is being done for the remaining 11 seats. There are five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana.