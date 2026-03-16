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Top Mistakes Young Professionals Make When Taking Their First Personal Loan

Top Mistakes Young Professionals Make When Taking Their First Personal Loan

Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Indian icons Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute? Here's the truth

Oscars 2026: The Academy snubs Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar in memorium tribute

Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates

Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats

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Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates

Rajya Sabha Election 2026 Live News: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Rajya Sabha Elections Live Update: Voting begins for 11 Rajya Sabha seats across Bihar, Odisha, Haryana; JDU Supremo Nitish Kumar; BJP chief Nitin Nabi among key candidates
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Rajya Sabha Poll Live Update: The Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats  are being held today from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will start from 5 pm onwards. The term of 37 members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. Ex-Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strictly directed the voters to only use the integrated violet sketch pens provided by the Returning Officer to mark their preferences on ballot papers. Any other pen may lead to rejection of the ballot. 

Stay tuned for live updates at DNA India.com

LIVE BLOG

  • 16 Mar 2026, 11:04 AM

    Rajya Sabha elections across 10 states on 37 seats, check state-wise seats

    • Maharashtra: 7 seats
    • Tamil Nadu: 6 seats
    • Bihar: 5 seats
    • West Bengal: 5 seats
    • Odisha: 4 seats
    • Assam: 3 seats
    • Telangana: 2 seats
    • Chhattisgarh: 2 seats
    • Haryana: 2 seats
    • Himachal Pradesh: 1 seat
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  • 16 Mar 2026, 11:04 AM

    Key candidates in Bihar, Odisha and Haryana

    Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's president Nitin Nabin, JD(U) candidate Ramnath Thakur, NDA-backed Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha are expected to secure their positions in the Rajya Sabha, BJP's Shivesh Kumar and RJD's AD Singh.

    Odisha: BJP state unit president Manmohan Samal, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, Former Union minister Dilip Ray, BJP leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota.

    Haryana: BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia. Congress' Karamvir Singh Baudh and Independent Candidaye Satish Nandal.

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  • 16 Mar 2026, 10:57 AM

    Rajya Sabha elections on 37 seats: Voting only on 11 seats across 3 states, 26 candidates secure win unopposed 

    The term of 37 members elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. 26 candidates have already secured victory unopposed. Voting is being done for the remaining 11 seats. There are five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana.

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  • 16 Mar 2026, 10:55 AM

    When will the results for Rajya Sabha seats will be announced?

    The voting of Rajya Sabha began at 9 am an will conclude at 4 pm. The vote counting will commence from 5 pm onwards. The reuslts will be declared in the evening.

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Top Mistakes Young Professionals Make When Taking Their First Personal Loan
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