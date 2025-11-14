Raghopur Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: Is Tejashwi Yadav losing from RJD-dominated constituency?

The most high-profile constituency, Raghopur went to elections in the Phase 1 of the Bihar elections, on November 6 and recorded around 64.01 percent voter turnout. The results will be announced on November 14

The constituency remains a stronghold of RJD and the party has fielded their chief Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also the CM face of the RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan. BJP led NDA alliance has fielded Satish Kumar. In 2020, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav defeated Satish Kumar Yadav by securing 97,404 votes.

Raghopur constituency

Raghopur is situated in Bihar's Vaishali district. This constituency will experience a high-stake battle. Raghopur is a stronghold of the Yadav family. Lalu Prasad Yadav secured victories here twice in 1995 and 2000, while his wife, Rabri Devi, won the seat three times. Both have served as Chief Ministers while representing Raghopur. Tejashwi Yadav, their son, has also won the seat twice, in 2015 and 2020, and served as Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition during his tenure.

The constituency has 18.56 percent of Scheduled castes and 3.3 percent of Muslims. The RJD has a stronghold in this constituency as there is a Yadav-Muslim consolidation, that votes in favour of RJD.

Bihar elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls was held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The contest is between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).