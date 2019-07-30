The development has come a day after the Uttar Pradesh police lodged an FIR against the jailed BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others for murder after the road accident left the Unnao rape survivor seriously injured and killed two of her aunts.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has sent a formal request to Government of India to transfer the Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to CBI.

Sengar, a four-term MLA, is accused of raping the woman in 2017 after she visited his Unnao home for a job. One of her deceased aunts was a witness in the rape case. The politician has been behind bars since last April.

The Yogi government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj District Raebareli to CBI. A formal request has been sent to the government of India in this regard.

The accident took place when the survivor, the two aunts and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were returning to Unnao from Rae Bareli after meeting her uncle, who is in jail, when a truck collided with their car head-on. The registration number of the truck had been masked with black paint.

The rape survivor’s mother said that the accident was a conspiracy plotted by Sengar to 'eliminate' her daughter. Sengar’s brother Atul has been accused of murdering the girl’s father who was pursuing the rape case.

Earlier on July 13, the rape survivor’s mother had written to the Unnao police alleging that her family was being threatened by the jailed legislator’s aides.

Asked why the family did not have security cover at the time of the accident, Additional Director General (Lucknow zone) Rajeev Krishna said, “The family had not taken the gunner with themselves as there was no space in the vehicle. They had to pick someone on their way. Otherwise, nine constables, including a gunner, are posted at her house in Unnao.”

The rape survivor and her lawyer – both have suffered multiple fractures – remained critical on Monday and were on the ventilator at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the truck’s driver, cleaner and owner.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath deputed state minister Swati Singh to meet the survivor’s family members and assured her of full cooperation from the government. The state said it will bear the treatment cost of the injured. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women said it will soon send a team to UP.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)