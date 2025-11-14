Purnia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka takes lead in early trends

Purnia Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: Will BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka manage to hold his fort again, or Jan Suraaj Party's Santosh Kumar Singh emerge victorious in Purnia?

Purnia Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The Punia Assembly constituency of Bihar went to the polls in the second phase on November 11. In the previous elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Kumar Khemka won the seat by a huge margin of over 32,000 votes. In the current elections, he was in contest with Jan Suraaj Party's Santosh Kumar Singh and Jitendra Kumar of the Indian National Congress, among others.

In the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, voter turnout was slightly higher than in the previous one.