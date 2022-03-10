Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The elections in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls were held on February 20.

The political fervour goes high as all eyes are on the counting of votes of Assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand today.

The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The elections in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls were held on February 20. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10.

Zee News conducted one of its biggest yet exit polls, making predictions about who will win the state elections this year.

Unexpectedly, the Punjab election results are expected to be a clean sweep, with the Aam Aadmi Party expected to dethrone Congress by winning 52 to 61 seats. Congress is expected to win around 26 to 33 seats while the SAD alliance might win 24 to 32 seats out of the total 117. The BJP might win 3 to 7 votes and others might win 1 to 2 seats.