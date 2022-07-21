President Election Results 2022: Numbers are clearly stacked in Murmu's favour, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to become President.

Presidential Election Results 2022 Live Updates: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading the race to the Presidential post after the first round of counting for the elections which were held on July 18. Murmu and Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other, with the numbers clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting Thursday, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening. Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted, and then again after votes of 10 states in alphabetical order have been counted. Sources said he will brief once more on the poll trends after votes of 20 states have been counted, and then finally declare the result after the total counting.