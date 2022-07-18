Presidential Election 2022 LIVE: Voting to elect 15th President today, NDA's Murmu has clear edge over Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha - Droupadi Murmu

Presidential Election 2022 Live Updates: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post. The NDA nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election.