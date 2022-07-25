Droupadi Murmu, 64, created history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.

Droupadi Murmu Oath-Taking Ceremony Live News: President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath of office of the country's top constitutional post today and became the first tribal and only second woman President of India. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of the office of the President to her at the Central Hall of the Parliament. The oath of office was followed by a 21 gun salute.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government attended the ceremony. On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.