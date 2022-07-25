Droupadi Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.

Droupadi Murmu Oath-Taking Ceremony Live News: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take the oath of office of the country's top constitutional post today to become the first tribal and only second woman President of India. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the home ministry said.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony. On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.