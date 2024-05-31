Prajwal Revanna arrested: Suspended JD(S) MP to be taken for medical examination before being produced in court

Prajwal revanna arrested

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday was arrested at Bengaluru Airport and brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport. He is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka government detained Revanna on his arrival at Bengaluru airport. According to officials, Revanna will be produced in court later today in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

The SIT team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car.

Here are the live updates: