PM Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to address nation today, know when, where to watch

'PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening,' the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. This comes on the eve of Navaratre which begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Earlier this month, the GST Council brought the GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. The decision was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.

Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

PM Modi Speech LIVE: Where to watch?

You can watch PM Narendra Modi's speech LIVE at DNAINDIA.com. You can also watch it on PM Modi's X social media handle and YouTube.

With inputs from ANI)