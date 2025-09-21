PM Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to address nation today, know when, where to watch

Kareena Kapoor birthday special: Top 7 iconic performances that define her career, from Poo to Geet
As Gemini Nano Banana AI goes viral, try these 5 Google-approved prompts for stunning profile pictures
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'
GST rate cuts effective from September 22: Prices of over 375 items to get slashed, check full list here of goods and services getting cheaper
Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings
Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral
Jaane Jaan turns 2: 7 reasons why Vijay Varma's role remains unforgettable
Meet woman, who lost her corporate job during COVID-19, took THIS major decision, now earns Rs 60 lakhs, she is...
No fix stance on H-1B visa? Elon Musk's mixed views on H-1B visa resurface after Donald Trump's restrictions
INDIA
'PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening,' the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. This comes on the eve of Navaratre which begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation today at 5 pm. 'PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening,' the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. This comes on the eve of Navaratre which begins on Monday and coincides with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.
Earlier this month, the GST Council brought the GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. The decision was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting.
Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.
You can watch PM Narendra Modi's speech LIVE at DNAINDIA.com. You can also watch it on PM Modi's X social media handle and YouTube.
With inputs from ANI)
Earlier this month, the GST Council brought the GST reforms that slashed the 12 and 28 per cent slabs. The decision was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3, after she chaired the GST council meeting. Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.