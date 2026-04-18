PM Modi Live: PM Modi slams Opposition parties over Women's Bill, terms Congress party 'anti-reform'

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INDIA
PM Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation is expected to be on the setback on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was defeated in Lok Sabha on Friday. Stay tuned at this space for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation live tonight at 8:30 pm. This address comes a day after the Women's Reservation Bill, which aimed to ensure greater representation of women in legislatures, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday. PM Modi is expected to outline the government's position and respond to the Opposition's stance, while also touching upon several national and geopolitical developments, including the ongoing US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. Stay tuned at this space for all the live updates.
Concluding his address, PM Modi vowed to pass these bills in the future despite obstacles by the Opposition and said, ''Parties that oppose women’s reservation will not be able to stop the empowerment of women or increase their participation in Parliament and state assemblies. I assure every woman in the country that we will remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women’s reservation.''
हम महिला आरक्षण के रास्ते में आने वाले हर रुकावट को खत्म करेंगे: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/1kdNM1WGNl— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2026
PM Modi brutally slammed the Congress party and its allies for spreading false information about the women's bill and the delimitation process.
कांग्रेस के एंटी रिफॉर्म रवैये ने हमेशा देश का बहुत बड़ा नुकसान किया है। pic.twitter.com/XmLtrjZOnL— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2026
Prime Minister Modi said that the bill was designed to give women their long-pending rights, with implementation planned from the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi also said that the objective behind this bill was to ensure broader and more inclusive representation from all regions in the Parliament.
PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party, accusing it of repeatedly playing politics and failing to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the past. He also accused Congress of preventing major regional parties from supporting and helping push the bill through.