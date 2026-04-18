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PM Modi Live: PM Modi slams Opposition parties over Women's Bill, terms Congress party 'anti-reform'

PM Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation is expected to be on the setback on the Women's Reservation Bill, which was defeated in Lok Sabha on Friday. Stay tuned at this space for more details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

PM Modi Live: PM Modi slams Opposition parties over Women's Bill, terms Congress party 'anti-reform'
PM Modi's address to the nation Live Updates
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation live tonight at 8:30 pm. This address comes a day after the Women's Reservation Bill, which aimed to ensure greater representation of women in legislatures, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday. PM Modi is expected to outline the government's position and respond to the Opposition's stance, while also touching upon several national and geopolitical developments, including the ongoing US-Iran tensions in the Middle East. Stay tuned at this space for all the live updates.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Apr 2026, 09:00 PM

    PM Modi Live: PM vows to ensure women’s reservation at any cost

    Concluding his address, PM Modi vowed to pass these bills in the future despite obstacles by the Opposition and said, ''Parties that oppose women’s reservation will not be able to stop the empowerment of women or increase their participation in Parliament and state assemblies. I assure every woman in the country that we will remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women’s reservation.''

     

     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:54 PM

    PM Modi Live: PM accuses Congress of being 'anti-reform' party

    In his address, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said, Because of this approach by Congress, India has not been able to reach the level of development it rightfully deserves.''

     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:49 PM

    PM Modi Live: PM accuses Congress of spreading misinformation

    PM Modi brutally slammed the Congress party and its allies for spreading false information about the women's bill and the delimitation process.

     

     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:43 PM

    PM Modi Live: Bill was aimed at women empowerment, says PM

    Prime Minister Modi said that the bill was designed to give women their long-pending rights, with implementation planned from the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi also said that the objective behind this bill was to ensure broader and more inclusive representation from all regions in the Parliament.

     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:39 PM

    PM Modi Live: PM slams Congress party

    PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party, accusing it of repeatedly playing politics and failing to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the past. He also accused Congress of preventing major regional parties from supporting and helping push the bill through.

     

     

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:32 PM

    PM Modi Live: PM targets Opposition

    In his address, PM Modi criticised Opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress party for celebrating the bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha. ''When the bill was defeated, these dynastic parties were clapping,'' PM said.

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  • 18 Apr 2026, 08:17 PM

    PM Modi Live: Prime Minister address begins

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation begins. PM Modi apologises for failing in getting the Women's Reservation Bill pass in the Lok Sabha.

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