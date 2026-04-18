PM Modi Live: PM Modi slams Opposition parties over Women's Bill, terms Congress party 'anti-reform'

18 Apr 2026, 09:00 PM

PM Modi Live: PM vows to ensure women’s reservation at any cost

Concluding his address, PM Modi vowed to pass these bills in the future despite obstacles by the Opposition and said, ''Parties that oppose women’s reservation will not be able to stop the empowerment of women or increase their participation in Parliament and state assemblies. I assure every woman in the country that we will remove every obstacle that comes in the way of women’s reservation.''