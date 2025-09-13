Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?

PM Modi in Manipur: Prime Minister Modi would reach violence-hit Churachandpur district around 12.30 pm from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 09:12 AM IST

PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi's first visit since 2023 violence, know what's the agenda?
PM Modi in Manipur LIVE UPDATES
PM Modi in Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur today, September 13, marking his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023. Around 12.30 pm, the prime minister would reach violence-hit Churachandpur district from Aizawl, Mizoram. He will speak at a gathering at the Peace Ground, meet people displaced by clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and lay the cornerstone for projects valued at Rs 7,300 crore.

At least 260 people were killed, and many were homeless in the violence that struck Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected districts. Additionally, PM Modi will be the first to visit the district since Rajiv Gandhi in 1988. To inaugurate projects valued at Rs 1,200 crore and speak at another public event, he will later fly to Imphal, the state capital.

  • 13 Sep 2025, 08:37 AM

    PM Modi to attend Bhupen Hazarika Centenary

    The Prime Minister will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati, at around 5 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

  • 13 Sep 2025, 08:35 AM

    PM Modi in Manipur today: PM Modi to unveil projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur

    While in Manipur, he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur at around 12:30 PM. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Further, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal, at around 2:30 PM and address a public function.

  • 13 Sep 2025, 08:34 AM

    PM Modi will visit Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl, at around 10 AM. He will also address a public function, according to the statement.

  • 13 Sep 2025, 08:33 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting five states, namely Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar from 13th to 15th September (Saturday to Monday), to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 71,850 crore, according to the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

