After a long time, a government will come back with majority for second consecutive time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are at the party's press conference in New Delhi. This press conference is PM Modi's first-ever. The campaigning for the seventh phase will come to an end today evening.

Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end this evening. In West Bengal, campaigning in the remaining nine constituencies ended last night, a day ahead of the scheduled closing.