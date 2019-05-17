After a long time, a government will come back with majority for second consecutive time: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are at the party's press conference in New Delhi. This press conference is PM Modi's first-ever. The campaigning for the seventh phase will come to an end today evening.
PM Modi
Written By
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are at the party's press conference in New Delhi. This press conference is PM Modi's first-ever. The campaigning for the seventh phase will come to an end today evening.
Campaigning for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 50 constituencies spread over six states and one union territory elections will come to an end this evening. In West Bengal, campaigning in the remaining nine constituencies ended last night, a day ahead of the scheduled closing.
Pragya Thakur's candidature is a satyagraha against false Hindu terror tag: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah: 80 BJP workers have been killed in one and a half years. What does Mamata Banerjee has to say about this? If we were responsible for this, why violence didn't take place anywhere else
We have issued a showcause notice: Amit Shah on Godse remark
Based on response from janta will get more than 300 seats: Amit Shah
Every member of the BJP is sad. Disciplinary committee will take action against all three leader: Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah: We started our election campaign from January 16...Our target was to win 120 Lok Sabha seats which we couldn't win the last time. We are confident that we'll receive good results
PM Narendra Modi at a press conference in Delhi: In last 2 elections, even IPL couldn't be held. When government is strong, IPL, Ramzaan, school exams and others take place peacefully
PM Narendra Modi: It will happen after a long time in the country, our Government will come to power with absolute majority for second consecutive time.