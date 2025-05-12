His address comes days after the ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday. His address is the first since Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam. The address also comes days after the ceasefire was announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan amid Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister had said last month that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack would face punishment beyond their imagination. India, on May 7, launched precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in which over 100 terrorists were killed.

Earlier in the day, Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti and Director General Naval Operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod, held a joint press conference and narrated how India's air defence preparedness has been firm and impregnable in the face of Pakistan's aggression.

