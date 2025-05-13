INDIA

PM Modi Adampur Airbase Speech Live Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Adampur Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday morning. He was briefed by Air Force personnel, and he also interacted with the brave Jawans. The Prime Minister's visit comes after days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan following Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 under Operation Sindoor. LIVE UPDATES: