Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: High stake contest between CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, Counting of votes begins

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?

Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?

Bihar Election 2025: BJP's special breakfast menu for counting day, know what's cooking

Bihar elections 2025: Congress' Shashant Shekhar leading in Patna Sahib, BJP's Ratnesh Kumar trails

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Subhash Singh leads with 6206 votes, INC's Om Prakash Garg trails behind

Nalanda Election Results 2025: JD(U)'s Shravon Kumar leads, Kaushalendra Kumar trails behind

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat

Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, trails

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?

Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS

RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

HomeIndia

INDIA

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: High stake contest between CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, Counting of votes begins

The Phulwari Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025, in the first phase. The elections results will be declared on November 11. The counting of votes for the Phulwari Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 08:48 AM IST

Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: High stake contest between CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, Counting of votes begins
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bihar elections phulwari Consituency: The Phulwari Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025, in the first phase. The elections results will be declared on Novemeber 11. The counting of votes for the Phulwari Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m.

In the high-stake contest, JD(U) has fileded Shyam Rajak against Shashi Kant Prasad of the Jan Suraaj Party and Gopal Ravi Das of the CPI(ML)(L).

Phulwari Constituency

The Phulwari seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Phulwari constituency had 23.45 percent Scheduled Caste and 14.9 percent Muslim voters in the 2020 elections. It is predominantly a rural constituency, with only 26.33 percent of the electorate registered as urban voters. 

In 2020, CPI(ML)(L)’s Gopal Ravidas won by a margin of 13857 votes, while Arun Manjhi of JD(U) was the runner up securing 77267 votes.

LIVE BLOG

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, who switched to BJP trails behind RJD's Rit Lal Roy from Danapur seat
    Bihar Elections Results 2025: Lalu Yadav's Hanuman Ram Kripal Yadav, trails
    Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing from Mokama?
    Bihar Election Result 2025: Is jailed JDU leader Anant Singh winning or losing?
    Jolly LLB 3 OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer comedy drama
    Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film
    Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not follow in his footsteps?
    Who is Nitish Kumar's political heir? Why Bihar CM's son Nishant did not ...
    Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
    Bihar Election 2025: Is BJP's Shreyasi Singh winning or losing from Jamui?
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya: Iconic place where he began his political journey; See PHOTOS
    RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad's ancestral house in Fulwariya
    Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
    Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: How rich is NDA's CM face Nitish Kumar?
    Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
    Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
    Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
    Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
    THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
    THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE