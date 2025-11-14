Phulwari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: High stake contest between CPI's Gopal Ravi Das vs JD(U)s Shyam Rajak, Counting of votes begins

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: What happening with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party in early trends
Bihar elections phulwari Consituency: The Phulwari Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 06, 2025, in the first phase. The elections results will be declared on Novemeber 11. The counting of votes for the Phulwari Assembly constituency will begin at 8 a.m.
In the high-stake contest, JD(U) has fileded Shyam Rajak against Shashi Kant Prasad of the Jan Suraaj Party and Gopal Ravi Das of the CPI(ML)(L).
The Phulwari seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). Phulwari constituency had 23.45 percent Scheduled Caste and 14.9 percent Muslim voters in the 2020 elections. It is predominantly a rural constituency, with only 26.33 percent of the electorate registered as urban voters.
In 2020, CPI(ML)(L)’s Gopal Ravidas won by a margin of 13857 votes, while Arun Manjhi of JD(U) was the runner up securing 77267 votes.