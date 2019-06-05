How taxpayers can have chai pe charcha with PM Modi or FM Sitharaman

In order to motivate taxpayers to pay their due taxes on time, the government might come up with a new scheme according to which taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi.

Through this new scheme, the government is aiming to increase its tax collection by motivating India's taxpayers.

1. A cup of tea with PM or FM

According to a Zee Business report, the government is planning this new scheme to motivate taxpayers. The government might announce this new scheme in the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to begin from June 17.

As per the new scheme, the highest taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with PM Modi or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

An individual who earns an annual income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore have to pay a surcharge of 10% per year. And an individual who earns an annual income Rs 1 crore or above have to pay a surcharge of 15% per year on their taxable income.