Photos
How taxpayers can have chai pe charcha with PM Modi or FM Sitharaman
Through this new scheme, the government is aiming to increase its tax collection by motivating India's taxpayers.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 5, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
In order to motivate taxpayers to pay their due taxes on time, the government might come up with a new scheme according to which taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi.
1. A cup of tea with PM or FM
According to a Zee Business report, the government is planning this new scheme to motivate taxpayers. The government might announce this new scheme in the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to begin from June 17.
As per the new scheme, the highest taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with PM Modi or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
An individual who earns an annual income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore have to pay a surcharge of 10% per year. And an individual who earns an annual income Rs 1 crore or above have to pay a surcharge of 15% per year on their taxable income.
2. Govenment provides 'Appreciation certificates' for taxpayers
Through this new scheme, the government is aiming to increase its tax collection by motivating India's taxpayers.
At present, the government provides several non-monetary incentives for those who pay their taxes on time including 'Appreciation Certificate' but the new scheme which will give taxpayers an opportunity to have a cup tea with PM is absolutely new.
According to Livemint, as many as 1053 individuals who earn Rs 5 crore or more have contributed at least Rs 12,000 crore to the government exchequer in the assessment 2017-18.
3. Banking upon popular campaign 'Chai Pe Charcha'
In 2014, PM Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' had become one of the most successful election campaigns for the BJP, therefore, banking upon the success of Chai pe Charcha scheme, the government wants to build another campaign revolving around Tea and PM to motivate taxpayers and increase government's tax collection.