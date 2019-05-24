‘You don’t need a coalition, I do’: Netanyahu takes bonhomie to next level in phone call to his friend PM Modi World leaders from across the globe have united in welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with many personally extending their wishes to the Indian leader via congratulatory phone calls. ANI

May 24, 2019, 04:37 PM IST World leaders from across the globe have united in welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with many personally extending their wishes to the Indian leader via congratulatory phone calls.

"Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory! I hope, Narendra, that we can see each other very soon; As soon as you form a government and as soon as we form a government...Well, thank you for your congratulations on my victory but there's one difference -- You don't need a coalition, I do. And there's a big difference," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told PM Modi through a call.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi on his election victory.

"Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory!" pic.twitter.com/MzhQRb3q26 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 23, 2019 PM Modi and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu appear to share a very close bond and it was evident during the PM's visit to Israel.

1. Putin congratulates Modi

1/5 Apart from Netanyahu, PM Modi received congratulatory calls right from leaders representing India's immediate neighbours to the nation's historic allies such as Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron also talked to PM Modi via phone to congratulate the leader, as he's poised to secure a second term as the Prime Minister of India. "Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his conviction that Prime Minister Modi would further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the peoples of both countries and enhance the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that bind the two countries together," an official statement said.





2. Abe congratulates PM Modi

2/5 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first world leader to make a congratulatory telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

During the conversation, Modi and Abe noted the advances made in the bilateral relationship in the last five years and reiterated their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to achieve their shared visions of peace, progress and prosperity.







3. Xi congratulates PM Modi

3/5 In a letter addressed to Modi, Chinese President Xi Jimping noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China ties and his desire to work with the Indian Prime Minister to take the "closer development partnership" between the two countries to a new height, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Xi also expressed satisfaction over the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with joint efforts on both sides.

Leaders of several other countries, including China, France, Pakistan and Vietnam, also sent congratulatory messages to Modi. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former President of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom took to Twitter to send their congratulations to Modi.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.





4. Ghani congratulates Modi

4/5 The Afghan President also took to Twitter to extend his congratulations. "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia," he tweeted. "My heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for his great electoral victory. Together, we will make sure that relations between #Portugal and #India will rise to a new level of friendship and cooperation in the next years," the Portugal Prime Minister said on Twitter. "Warm congratulations to Indian PM HE @narendramodi on his election victory. Wish him a successful tenure. Maldives and India share common ideals of peace, democracy, human rights and progress," Abdul Gayoom wrote.



5. Sri Lanka congratulates PM Modi